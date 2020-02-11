Raj Nivas in Puducherry celebrates women in science

Raj Nivas celebrated International Day of Science for Women and Girls with a photo exhibition highlighting women scientists and their achievements on Tuesday.

Among those featured were algebraic number theorist Sujatha Ramdorai, Nobel laureate and optical physicist Donna Strickland, biotechnology entrepreneur Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, crystallographer Ada E. Yonath, chemist Faiza Al-Kharafi, oceanographer Aditi Pant, Nobel laureate in physics Maria Goeppert Mayer and computer scientist Grace Hopper.

Lt. Governor Kiran Bedi said that since Puducherry lacked a formal science forum, a group comprising current science students as members and teachers as managers was formed.

“A beginning has been made in this direction”, Ms. Bedi said.