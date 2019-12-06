Raj Nivas hosts blood donation camp to mark Volunteer Day

Lt. Governor Kiran Bedi inaugurated a blood donation camp at the Raj Nivas to mark International Volunteer Day.

The voluntary blood donation drive was held in association with the JIPMER Blood Bank, which has organised seven drives so far, including three at Raj Nivas and collected 276 units.

About 73 units of blood were collected in the camp with the support extended by Jothi Laboratories, Kasa Charitable Trust, Terre Foundation, Uyirthuli, Maheshwari Mahila Mandal, Keep Pondicherry Clean, Aravind Eye Hospital, Tagore Arts College, and tourism fraternity, a press note said.

Flag Day held

An award ceremony to mark Armed Forces Flag Day was also held.

Addressing the gathering, Ashwani Kumar, Chief Secretary, stressed the importance of duly recognising those who donate generously to the Armed Forces.

The Directorate of School Education bagged the trophy for the highest contribution with ₹19.42 lakh, followed by Revenue and Disaster Management (₹3.54 lakh) and Higher and Technical Education Department (₹2.50 lakh). The highest collection came from Karaikal District (₹6.78 lakh) among the outlying regions, followed by Regional Administrator of Mahe ₹1.80 lakh and Yanam ₹1.40 lakh. JIPMER contributed the highest collection of ₹76,000 from the part of other organisations.

Presenting the awards to the winners, Ms. Bedi called upon all citizens to contribute towards the fund. She said that Puducherry will strive to collect ₹1 crore in the coming year towards the Armed Forces Flag Day Fund.

YLN Reddy, the Director of Sainik Welfare Board, Gurmeet Singh, V.C., Pondicherry University and the OSD to Lt. Governor also spoke.

Raj Nivas Film Series

As part of a third programme, 'The Lion King' in Tamil was screened under the 'Raj Nivas Film Series'. More than 150 children invited across various primary schools watched the film.