PuducherryPUDUCHERRY 09 July 2020 21:40 IST
Comments
Raj Nivas contract staff tests positive
Updated: 09 July 2020 21:40 IST
A data entry operator on contract at Raj Nivas tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday. Since Wednesday, the Raj Nivas has been closed for 48 hours after an office assistant was confirmed with COVID-19. According to a Raj Nivas official, both patients have been admitted to the IGMCRI. About eight primary contacts have been put on home quarantine for two weeks as a precautionary measure.
Why you should pay for news - know more
More In Puducherry
Read more...