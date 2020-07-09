Raj Nivas contract staff tests positive

PUDUCHERRY

09 July 2020 21:40 IST

A data entry operator on contract at Raj Nivas tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday. Since Wednesday, the Raj Nivas has been closed for 48 hours after an office assistant was confirmed with COVID-19. According to a Raj Nivas official, both patients have been admitted to the IGMCRI. About eight primary contacts have been put on home quarantine for two weeks as a precautionary measure.

