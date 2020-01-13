Raj Nivas celebrates National Youth Day

The Raj Nivas celebrated National Youth Day on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda by hosting a rural football tournament at Kaleetherthalkuppam village.

The tournament was organised among the rural level senior and sub-junior teams on the grounds of Kalignar Karunanidhi GHSS with the support of the Sports Council of India and Puducherry Sports Authority.

Lt. Governor Kiran Bedi presented sponsored sports articles to the rural youth.

She also distributed prizes/certificates to the winners.

The Lt. Governor said that the objective of organising such rural matches should be not only to promote sports but should also forge community relationship for crime prevention and societal harmony by bringing together rural youth and beat police officers.

“All future events need to be planned ahead to have them playing together. Beat police officers playing together will bond the youth with beat police officers. This would enhance crime prevention, build and strengthen community police relationships,” the Lt. Governor added.

These kind of sports activities would enable school dropouts to see how they could be engaged in some form of skill development under the ongoing centrally sponsored schemes of the state and government of India, Ms. Bedi said.