Raj Nivas addressed over 13,000 complaints

The Raj Nivas on Wednesday said it had addressed over 13,075 complaints during 2017 after undertaking a year-end review.

A press note said the figure reflected a consolidated analysis of grievances through mechanisms such as Open House (5,762), email or website (5,692) or WhatsApp (1,632).

Lt. Governor Kiran Bedi also convened a year-end review meet with Chief Secretary Ashwani Kumar, DGP S.K. Gautam and other officials at the Raj Nivas.

According to sources, the maximum number of complaints (2,492) pertained to civic issues such as sanitation, sewage, garbage, silt, public nuisance, lack of power, streetlighting and encroachments.

Also high on the list of grievances were service matters such as issues of postings, transfers, promotions, pensions or regularisation.

A number of complaints pertained to the Education Department. The issues included lack of teaching staff, temporary appointments, non filling of vacancies and backdoor employments.

On the policing front, the complaints received mainly pertained to extortion by gangsters and incidents of land-grabbing.

Apart from opening various channels for the public to submit complaints, the Raj Nivas had set up a dedicated team to handle the grievances in various categories, a press note said.