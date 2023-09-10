Rainwater leakage in PRTC bus exposes pathetic condition of fleet in Puducherry

September 10, 2023 04:35 pm | Updated 04:35 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The recent incident of rainwater leaking through the roof and windows of a long-distance Government-owned Puducherry Road Transport Corporation (PRTC) bound to Puducherry from Mahe, an enclave of the Union Territory in Kerala has exposed the pathetic condition of the ageing fleet of the Corporation that has been struggling to win the trust of passengers.

Social media was abuzz with photographs and videos of passengers enduring a wet journey due to the leaking roof of the PRTC bus from Mahe. Two hours after the bus set off from Mahe to Puducherry on September 2 (Saturday), there was heavy rain and the bus started leaking because of cracks in the roof and the windows.

M. Ramachandran, a passenger who had booked ticket to Puducherry, said he had to spend the rest of his journey in rain-soaked clothes.

“The rainwater started leaking from the roof and the windows and several commuters preferred to sit near the driver’s cabin rather than take a seat. Though the passengers complained about the miserable conditions of the bus and brought it to the notice of the crew, no spare bus was made available. Passengers pay hefty fare and PRTC should provide good service,” he said.

An official acknowledged the Corporation was plagued with an ageing fleet and most of the long-distance buses were being operated continuously due to delay in procurement of new buses. The PRTC has taken cognizance of the problem and the Mahe bus was taken off the route for a day and repaired, he said.

Passengers rued the condition of several long-distance buses was pathetic. Ageing buses, frequent breakdowns, and poor maintenance have spelt doom for the Corporation’s fleet.

S. Ashwin who regularly commutes to Chennai, said PRTC buses especially those plying on the East Coast Road to Chennai, were well-received by passengers especially the office-goers on Mondays. However, the situation has now completely changed.

“Most of the buses are in a decrepit condition. No maintenance has been carried out and the condition of the buses is pathetic, and they need to be urgently replaced,” he said.

According to a senior official, “A number of buses purchased under the Jawaharlal Nehru National Urban Renewal Mission (JNNURM) have clocked over 10 lakh km and have become obsolete. In addition, 22 buses that are older than 15 years have been scrapped from April 1 this year. From a fleet strength of 139 buses including long-distance buses, the Transport Corporation’s strength has now come down to 70 buses. The induction of new buses also did not happen for a long time.”

The PRTC has now placed orders to induct 38 new buses at a cost of ₹17.5 crore. An agreement would be signed soon for bodybuilding and the first bus that is expected to be delivered in a month’s time would be deployed on the Mahe route. In addition, about old 15 buses would be refurbished at a cost of ₹11.5 lakh, he added.

