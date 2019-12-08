Rains in Puducherry bring to the fore perennial civic issues

The recent spell of heavy rains have exposed the fragile civic infrastructure, including the poor maintenance of the roads and also of lack of proper attention on the part of authorities to the upkeep of the stormwater drains in Puducherry.

Pothole-filled roads have come to cause hardship to the motorists who are already facing threat to their lives because of ill-conceived or improperly designed speed breakers.

Vehicle movement was considerably slow in areas such as Kamaraj Salai, Indira Gandhi square and Rainbow Nagar, where the top surface of the road had been washed away, leaving in its wake gaping potholes.

‘Failure of local bodies’

“Even when it rains for a couple of hours, it becomes very difficult for anyone to drive on the roads. We are paying taxes for good facilities but the intermittent showers show the quality of road work,” said M. Vigneshwaran, a resident of Gnanapragasam Nagar.

“The local bodies and the line departments have failed miserably to provide even good roads. It is the residents who have to suffer year after year during the monsoon,” Mr. Vigneshwaran added.

There are roads, which come under the control of the Public Works Department (PWD) or the concerned municipalities but the maintenance of the roads calls for immediate attention and even the roads laid recently are presenting a pathetic picture due to lack of periodic maintenance.

Poor restoration work

The stretch of Kamaraj Salai from Saram to the Rajiv Gandhi square, that was restored only recently, was washed away in the brief spells of rains thanks to poor quality of restoration work.

The surface of Kamaraj Salai which was washed away in the recent rains. | Photo Credit: T. Singaravelou

The patchwork was not carried out properly and the potholes have slowed down movement of vehicles.

The roads would have been better if the PWD had taken timely action and repaired the potholes before the onset of monsoon, say residents.

Stormwater drainage canals are also posing an eyesore with the flow of rain water being choked by massive garbage and also heavy mounds of plastic waste.

The stormwater drainage canals set up during the erstwhile French regime have been an ideal arrangement to drain out rain water and these canals were also the hallmark for identification of plots and lands as encumbrances by the French.

But over the years these canals have been suffering from from poor maintenance and there should be constant desilting of these canals instead of paying attention in fits and starts.

“The stormwater drain network is among the legacy left behind by the French. They should not become a thing of the past in Puducherry and whatever be the pace of development, such basic infrastructure to prevent flooding should not be lost sight of. The government should walk the talk and there should pay proper attention to these structures since it is a scientifically planned arrangement,” said S. Nadarajan, a resident.

The flooding of Indira Gandhi square and residential localities especially Boomianpet, a recurrent feature during the monsoon is an example of poor drainage system.

Clogging of drains prevented smooth flow of water into the drain resulting in flooding of the whole stretch. This problem has been there for a long time and has not been addressed, residents charge.