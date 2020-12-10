Rains add to woes of Irula community in Villianur

The recent spells of rain have left the houses of the 20 families inundated

The recent spells of rain have aggravated the misery of around 20 Irula families living in tiny thatched huts in Puliansalai near Perumalpuram, Villianur.

Settled in a portion of land the government acquired after the death of a woman who had descendants, the families have been fighting for patta, toilets and proper drinking water facilities for the last 29 years.

“Every day is an ordeal living in a hut of around 100 square feet. But the last 10 days were disturbing as water entered the houses on several days. Even now, the water has not receded completely. We had to move out to a nearby place provided by a family,” said M. Egambaram, one of the residents. His wife, E. Sukanya, said all the household articles and clothes got submerged in muddy water. “We had to take all the items to the river to clean them. Children and elderly people have to undergo a lot of sufferings during the rainy season,” he said.

M. Ponni said only one hut has a proper toilet. “It is the most difficult part of residing in this place. Girls like me and women bathe either in the night or before sunrise. Some of them use the single toilet and on certain occasions, there is no other way other than to resort to open defecation,” she said.

The settlement has only one common water tap, said Ms. Sukanya adding that sometimes the residents had to skip bathing altogether due to paucity of water. “Those who claim that that UT has become open defecation free have to come and see our plight,” she said.

Demand for patta

The residents believe that if the government had complied with their long-pending demands for pattas, the situation would have been different. “Most of us earn by selling goods or wage work. We could have constructed a proper house by availing of government schemes or taking loans if the government had issued us pattas,” said Mr. Egambaram.

The problem, he said, was with the Villianur Commune Panchayat’s failure to implement the directive of the Directorate of Survey and Land Records. In 2011 itself, the then Director of Survey and Land Records S. Rajamanickam had directed the commune panchayat to transfer the land for issuing patta. The Director, in a communication dated November, 18, 2011 hadasked the Commune Panchayat to “transfer the land free of cost to the Directorate for issue of free house site to poor landless tribal people.”

The National Human Rights Commission last year issued an order directing the Directorate to issue pattas within eight weeks. “The Directorate could not comply as the land was yet to be transferred,” said Mr. Egambaram, who has been fighting for the cause of the Irula community over the last several years.

The government should prevail upon the commune panchayat to transfer the land at the earliest, the Irula families said.

An official with the Local Administration told The Hindu that opposition from people settled at a nearby place was the reason for the delay. The government was working out ways to resolve the issue, the official said.

“The government should consider us as human beings too. Why should we be kept away from this place,” Mr. Egambaram asked.