Rain leaves city’s roads battered

November 20, 2022 05:25 pm | Updated 05:25 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The condition of the roads in Puducherry, which had already been in bad repair, has deteriorated with the recent spell of rain.

Several stretches of arterial roads, including East Coast Road, Subbiah Salai, Gingee Salai, and Ambour Salai, have become unmotorable. The authorities had done patchwork on some of the roads, but it has not made much difference. Driving is far from smooth. Potholes have emerged, putting motorists at risk.

“Every year, the authorities say they are prepared to face the monsoon and have taken precautionary measures. But the roads get eroded with even the minimum rain. Instead of laying the roads properly, the Public Works Department (PWD) fill the potholes with sand, which erodes in the rain,” said D. Jayaseelan, a businessman of Kombakkam.

There are roads, which come under the control of the PWD or the municipalities, but the maintenance of the roads calls for immediate attention and even the roads laid recently are presenting a pathetic picture what with lack of periodic maintenance.

“The Subbiah Salai, particularly the stretch from Uppalam to Vanarapet, carries heavy vehicular traffic. Immediately after the vehicles cross the intersection of Ambour Salai and Subbiah Salai they are greeted by numerous potholes. Many accidents have happened on the stretch. The road would have been better had the PWD repaired the potholes before the monsoon set in,” said D. Govindarajan, a resident of VOC Street.

“The plight of residents of Jawahar Nagar and Boomianpet is even worse. Rainwater and drainwater stagnate in the area. Every rainy season, roads in these localities wear out. The authorities are not bothered to take up repairs, despite repeated representations,” according to K. Parthasarathy, a resident.

The PWD has failed to make the roads motorable. It has done patchwork at some places. But the execution was not proper. The result is that it has added to the woes of the commuters.

