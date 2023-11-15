Rain lashes Puducherry for the second day

November 15, 2023 05:28 pm | Updated 05:28 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

Rain continued to lash Puducherry for the second day, affecting normal life. It received 36.2 mm of rainfall in the last 24 hours ending at 8.30 a.m. on Wednesday. Residential localities including Rainbow Nagar, Boomianpet, and Krishna Nagar were inundated.

Public Works Department authorities are keeping a close watch on the inflow of water in the major waterbodies such as the Oussudu and Bahour lakes to ensure that there is no breach anywhere.

According to official sources, standing paddy crops in Bahour were inundated. Field officers have been asked to go the villages and assess the extent of inundation.

According to the Regional Meteorological Centre, Chennai, light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms is likely to occur over Puducherry and Karaikal areas on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the Puducherry Port Department on Wednesday hoisted the flag denoting a ‘signal 1’ at the port indicating formation of a low-pressure that could intensify into a deep depression in the next 24 hours.

