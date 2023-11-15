HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Rain lashes Puducherry for the second day

Residential localities including Rainbow Nagar, Boomianpet, and Krishna Nagar were inundated

November 15, 2023 05:28 pm | Updated 05:28 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

Rain continued to lash Puducherry for the second day, affecting normal life. It received 36.2 mm of rainfall in the last 24 hours ending at 8.30 a.m. on Wednesday. Residential localities including Rainbow Nagar, Boomianpet, and Krishna Nagar were inundated.

Public Works Department authorities are keeping a close watch on the inflow of water in the major waterbodies such as the Oussudu and Bahour lakes to ensure that there is no breach anywhere.

According to official sources, standing paddy crops in Bahour were inundated. Field officers have been asked to go the villages and assess the extent of inundation.

According to the Regional Meteorological Centre, Chennai, light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms is likely to occur over Puducherry and Karaikal areas on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the Puducherry Port Department on Wednesday hoisted the flag denoting a ‘signal 1’ at the port indicating formation of a low-pressure that could intensify into a deep depression in the next 24 hours.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.