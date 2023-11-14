Rain hits normal life in Puducherry

November 14, 2023 08:18 pm | Updated 08:30 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

Incessant rains on Tuesday disrupted normal life, causing inundation in several low-lying areas and uprooting of trees in parts of the city.

District Collector E. Vallavan said the region has recorded 12 cm of rainfall till 8 a.m. on Tuesday after the rain started on Monday night. The rainfall recorded from 8.30 a.m. to 5.30 p.m. on Tuesday was 3.6 cm, said a Revenue official.

Water-logging has been reported in the low-lying areas of Chellan Nagar, Rainbow Nagar, Krishna Nagar, Pavanan Nagar and other parts of the town.

The Municipality and Public Works Department have set up pumpsets to drain the water. There are reports of trees falling in several areas causing power disruption and affecting movement of traffic. A tree fell on a transformer at Boomiyanpet causing damage to the equipment.

Officials in the Forest and Fire Service departments said they have removed uprooted trees in Jawahar Nagar, Beach Road, Boomiyanpet and Chetty Street areas. “So far we have attended to ten major complaints of damage to trees in the rain,” said Conservator of Forests Vanjulavalli Sridhar.

According to an official, 17 of the total 84 minor/major tanks in Puducherry are overflowing suggesting good rainfall in the rural areas. Seven of the bed dams are overflowing. There are also reports of stagnation of rainwater in paddy fields in Bahour area, he said.

Chief Minister N. Rangasamy and Minister for Public Works K. Lakshminarayanan inspected water-logged areas in Kamaraj Nagar constituency.

Schools and colleges are closed on Tuesday after the government declared holiday for the educational institutions following forecast of inclement weather condition in Puducherry and Karaikal regions.

Mr. Lakshminarayanan also inspected the fishing harbour after reports of some damage to the additional berthing facility constructed a few years ago.

Special summary revision postponed

In order to avoid inconvenience to public, the Office of the Chief Electoral Office has decided to postpone the special summary revision scheduled to be held on November 18 and 19 to November 25 and 26. The special camps were already held on November 5, Chief Electoral Officer P. Jawahar said in a release.

