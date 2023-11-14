HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Rain hits normal life in Puducherry

The region recorded 12 cm of rainfall till 8 a.m. on Tuesday after the rain started on Monday night, says Collector. Water-logging has been reported in the low-lying areas of Chellan Nagar, Rainbow Nagar, Krishna Nagar, Pavanan Nagar and other parts of the town

November 14, 2023 08:18 pm | Updated 08:30 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau
Various measures have been taken by civic authorities for clearing stagnated rainwater on 45 feet road in Puducherry on Tuesday.

Various measures have been taken by civic authorities for clearing stagnated rainwater on 45 feet road in Puducherry on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: S.S. KUMAR

Incessant rains on Tuesday disrupted normal life, causing inundation in several low-lying areas and uprooting of trees in parts of the city.

District Collector E. Vallavan said the region has recorded 12 cm of rainfall till 8 a.m. on Tuesday after the rain started on Monday night. The rainfall recorded from 8.30 a.m. to 5.30 p.m. on Tuesday was 3.6 cm, said a Revenue official.

Incessant rain on Tuesday disrupted normal life in Puducherry.

Incessant rain on Tuesday disrupted normal life in Puducherry. | Photo Credit: S.S.KUMAR

Water-logging has been reported in the low-lying areas of Chellan Nagar, Rainbow Nagar, Krishna Nagar, Pavanan Nagar and other parts of the town.

The Municipality and Public Works Department have set up pumpsets to drain the water. There are reports of trees falling in several areas causing power disruption and affecting movement of traffic. A tree fell on a transformer at Boomiyanpet causing damage to the equipment.

Officials in the Forest and Fire Service departments said they have removed uprooted trees in Jawahar Nagar, Beach Road, Boomiyanpet and Chetty Street areas. “So far we have attended to ten major complaints of damage to trees in the rain,” said Conservator of Forests Vanjulavalli Sridhar.

According to an official, 17 of the total 84 minor/major tanks in Puducherry are overflowing suggesting good rainfall in the rural areas. Seven of the bed dams are overflowing. There are also reports of stagnation of rainwater in paddy fields in Bahour area, he said.

Chief Minister N. Rangasamy and Minister for Public Works K. Lakshminarayanan inspected water-logged areas in Kamaraj Nagar constituency.

Schools and colleges are closed on Tuesday after the government declared holiday for the educational institutions following forecast of inclement weather condition in Puducherry and Karaikal regions.

Mr. Lakshminarayanan also inspected the fishing harbour after reports of some damage to the additional berthing facility constructed a few years ago.

Special summary revision postponed

In order to avoid inconvenience to public, the Office of the Chief Electoral Office has decided to postpone the special summary revision scheduled to be held on November 18 and 19 to November 25 and 26. The special camps were already held on November 5, Chief Electoral Officer P. Jawahar said in a release.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.