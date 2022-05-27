Rain damages crops, uproots trees in Cuddalore, Puducherry

Heavy rain and thunderstorm lashed Puducherry on Thursday evening. | Photo Credit: S.S. Kumar

May 27, 2022 18:22 IST

Banana planted on around 500 acres near Cuddalore Central Prison damaged

Heavy rain, accompanied by thunder and lightning, damaged crops in Cuddalore and uprooted trees in Puducherry on Thursday evening.

According to a Cuddalore district official, banana planted on around 500 acres near the Cuddalore Central Prison was damaged in the rain. The number of banana plants damaged in the wind was being assessed by the district administration. Damage to banana plants has been reported from at least 50 villages in the district.

Several trees were uprooted in Puducherry. The Forest Department received calls from Bharathi Street, Chetty Street, Roddiarpet, Ousteri and Anna Salai. There had also been reports of damage to trees in suburban areas.

Two trees caught fire after they were struck by lightning at Nainarmandapam and Bahour. A member of the fire and rescue services sustained minor injuries while attempting to douse the fire, an official said.