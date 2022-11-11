Rain affects normal life in Puducherry

The district administration gears up to meet eventualities arising out of heavy rain even as nine community centres have been set up to evacuate people in case of flooding in low-lying areas, according to officials

The Hindu Bureau PUDUCHERRY
November 11, 2022 19:28 IST

Normal life was disrupted due to intermittent rain in Puducherry on Friday. | Photo Credit: S.S. KUMAR

Puducherry received moderate to heavy rainfall on Friday affecting normal life.

In view of the forecast given by the Meteorological Centre, the government declared holiday for all schools and colleges in Puducherry and Karaikal regions on Saturday. Puducherry region recorded around 9 cm of rainfall during 24 hours ending 5 p.m. on Friday, said a Revenue official.

Certain residential areas in Rainbow Nagar and Krishna Nagar reported minor inundation. The functioning of the market on Bussy Street got affected following the rain. Water got collected in the market and had to be drained out using pump sets, said a municipal worker.

Fishermen did not venture into the sea from Thursday evening. The District Administration has geared up to meet any eventuality arising out of heavy rain in the coming days. Nine community centres have been set up to evacuate people in case of flooding in low-lying areas, an official said.

