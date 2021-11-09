Rain affects normal life in Puducherry, Cuddalore, Villupuram

Several low-lying areas inundated; water enters Irula colony; Namassivayam meets Electricity Department officials; Ponmudi visits water-logged Villupuram bus stand

Normal life was disrupted in Puducherry and neighbouring districts of Cuddalore and Villupuram in Tamil Nadu on Monday due to continuous rain since the previous night. It inundated several low-lying areas in the region, forcing civic authorities to use pump sets to drain away the water.

Waterlogging was reported in Rainbow Nagar, Krishna Nagar, Chellan Nagar, Ezhil Nagar, Pavanan Nagar, Indira Gandhi Statue, Uppalam and Indira Gandhi Square. By evening, water started receding as rain stopped for a few hours.

Water entered several houses in the Irula colony in Villianur. “Stormwater entered at least six houses in our place causing damage to books, dress materials and utensils. It has become a routine affair. Even a few hours of rain causes flooding in our locality,” said Egambaram, a member of the Irula community.

Home Minister A. Namassivayam, who also holds the electricity portfolio, held a meeting with officials of the Electricity Department. The department has been asked to attend to calls made by the residents regarding power disruption.

According to an official in the Revenue Department, rain water entered farmlands in several places, especially in Bahour. The release of surplus water from the Veedur dam in Villupuram district has caused minor inundation in several rural areas of Puducherry, he added.

Waterlogging was reported in Villupuram New Bus Stand.

The district administration had to use pump sets to drain water from the area. Tamil Nadu Minister for Education K. Ponmudi and District Collector D. Mohan visited the bus stand to review the situation.

Mr. Mohan also visited Mailadumper near Mailam following a complaint that rain had damaged the temporary huts of people belonging to Scheduled Tribe community.

Waterlogging was also reported in the Tindivanam municipal area, said an official in the Villupuram district administration

The Cuddalore district administration shifted around 10 families residing close to the banks of the Gadilam river. They have been shifted to an anganwadi.

Schools and colleges in the districts of Cuddalore, Villupuram and Kallakurichi have been given a holiday on Monday.