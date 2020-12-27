Rain adds to woes of residents near Kurumbapet dumpyard, quality of groundwater further deteriorates

PUDUCHERRY

27 December 2020 15:03 IST

“After it rained, we had to leave the tap open for around one hour to drain out the yellowish water. Now, the yellowish colour has reduced, but the water tastes bad,” said a resident.

The recent spell of heavy rainfall has further increased the risk to people’s health, near the Kurumbapet dump yard.

Residents living near the yard complain that the quality of water had further deteriorated after the recent rain.

Several studies in the past have highlighted the deterioration in the quality of ground water in the area, since civic bodies started dumping waste in the 23-acre yard. Assessment by the Local Administration Department revealed that the ground held around 5 lakh tonnes of legacy waste.

Advertising

Advertising

“After it rained, we had to leave the tap open for around one hour to drain out the yellowish water. Now, the yellowish colour has reduced, but the water tastes bad,” said V. Poovarasan, a resident of Gopalankadai Pet.

He said, even now, the rain water filled with slush from the yard was getting drained out into several residential areas in the locality.

“We rarely ever open the windows of our houses because of the foul smell,” he added.

Cattle deaths and sickness in children

According to S. Rajesh, Anbu Nagar, Gopalankadai, the accumulated waste was posing a health hazard to cattle population as well. “Many in the area depend on dairy farming for a living. Cattle deaths due to illnesses have become quite common,” said he said.

When children in the area fall sick, they are left in the care of relatives until cured. “Children fall sick quite often due to the pollution. Their recovery time takes longer if we treat them at our homes, so we shift them to our relatives’ place,” he added.

Several assurances

C. Balamurugan, ex-councillor, Villianur Commune Panchayat, said several assurances were given to the residents by successive governments. The National Green Tribunal had directed the government to do away with legacy waste.

“We have been fighting for the cause for last several years. Cases were registered against us at D-Nagar police station in the past for staging protests,” he said.

According to a municipal authority, the Local Administration Department, two months ago, had shortlisted Erode-based Zigma Global Environ Solutions Private Limited for bio-mining of the accumulated waste.

The procedure involved segregation of waste into organic and inorganic waste.

While the organic waste would be recycled for compost, the inorganic waste would be used as fuel and in cement factories.

“We shortlisted the firm two months ago and have been waiting for financial sanction to move ahead with the project. The Puducherry Urban Development Agency will be the nodal agency,” he said.

The bio-mining of legacy waste and remediation of the landfill would cost around ₹42 crore. The government had allocated ₹16 crore in the current budget to execute the project, a government official told The Hindu.