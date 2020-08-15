Railways has agreed to consider proposal on new rail line between Puducherry and Cuddalore, Chief Minister says

PUDUCHERRY

15 August 2020 14:56 IST

Delivering his Independence Day address, Puducherry Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy also announced the Union Ministry of Road Transport’s decision to set up a Driving Training Institute

The Southern Railway has agreed to re-examine the Union Territory’s proposal to lay a rail line between Puducherry and Cuddalore, Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy said on Saturday.

Delivering his Independence Day address after unfurling the national flag at the Indira Gandhi Sports Complex, the Chief Minister said the railways has agreed to carry out a survey of land and soil testing before going ahead with the project.

He also announced the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways’ decision to set up a Driving Training Institute in Puducherry. The Ministry has sanctioned ₹17 crore to set up the institute, Mr. Narayanasamy said in his address.

Listing out the various welfare and development schemes implemented by the government during the last four and a half years, he said the restrictions imposed due to the spread of novel coronavirus had hurt the economy of the UT. The administration has to walk a tightrope due to the dip in revenue collections, he said.

Complimenting various departments for their work in containing the spread of virus,he appealed to the public to cooperate with government agencies in their fight against the pandemic. He also honoured the heads of departments such as Health, Police, Local Administration and Public Works.

The Chief Minister also witnessed a march past by various contingents of the territorial police. The celebrations were held with a limited crowd, and visitors were seated adhering to physical distancing norms.

Celebrations at Raj Nivas

Lt Governor Kiran Bedi unfurled the national flag at Raj Nivas in the presence of her personal staff.

In her message, Ms. Bedi said, “It is a day of happiness and gratitude.” She also recognised the contributions of Corona warriors and soldiers at the border.

Ms. Bedi also appealed the people of UT to cooperate with the government by following physical distancing norms, hygiene, wearing mask and downloading the Arogya Sethu app.