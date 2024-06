South Eastern Railway has announced revision in the timings of following trains over their zones with effect from June 11.

Accordingly, the Howrah - Puducherry Express(Train No. 12867) will leave Howrah at 11.20 p.m. and reach/depart Kharagpur at 12.55 a.m./ 1a.m. and Balasore at 2.25 a.m./2.27 a.m., which is a few minutes earlier than the existing timings.

The Puducherry – Howrah Superfast Express ( Train No. 12868) will arrive in Howrah at 11.40 p.m. instead of 11.25 p.m., a press note said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.