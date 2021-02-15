PuducherryPUDUCHERRY 15 February 2021 02:21 IST
Rahul Gandhi will visit Puducherry on February 17
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi will be in Puducherry for a one-day visit on February 17.
Public address
According to Puducherry PCC president A.V. Subramanian, Mr. Gandhi is scheduled to address a public meeting at the AFT Grounds during his visit.
The visit of a high-profile Congress leader comes even as Puducherry, along with other States, is expected to hold Assembly elections in a couple of months.
