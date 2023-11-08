Rahul Gandhi offers condolences over Kannan’s death

November 08, 2023 09:13 pm | Updated 09:14 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

Congress leader and Member of Parliament Rahul Gandhi has condoled the passing of former MP and Speaker P. Kannan.

In his message to Shanthi Kannan, the bereaved wife of the leader, Mr. Gandhi noted that Kannan’s contribution to Puducherry will be fondly remembered and his legacy continue to inspire the communities he served.

“In a career spanning several decades, he donned several mantles and was actively involved in championing important public causes. His commitment to uplifting people in need earned him tremendous respect,” Mr. Gandhi said.