Rahul Gandhi attacks PM Modi, alleges nobody can get justice without fearing consequences

Attacking Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday alleged none can get justice from the judicial system in the country without being terrified of the consequences.

Addressing his first public meeting for elections to the Puducherry Assembly likely in April, he alleged, "Today, an Indian person cannot get justice from the judicial system without being terrified of what will be done to him." While journalists feared for their lives, Bills were passed in the Parliament without any discussion and elected leaders like him were not allowed to speak in the Lok Sabha because, "one man thinks he is not the Prime Minister but he is the king of the country," he said.

Mr Gandhi accused Mr Modi of not allowing the Congress government in the union territory to function for the last nearly five years, a reference to the running feud between the Narayanasamy ministry and outgoing Lt Governor Kiran Bedi over many issues.

He alleged the Prime Minister destroyed the institution of the Lt Governor and did not value the people's mandate.

"Through the office of the LG, he has repeatedly sent you a message saying that your vote does not matter. PM Modi has taken your dreams, aspirations and worked against them by destroying the institution of the Lt Governor, just like he destroys all other institutions," he alleged.