Rahul accuses PM of destroying the institution of Lt. Governor’s office

PUDUCHERRY

17 February 2021 23:50 IST

‘PM disrespected voters by not allowing an elected government to function’

Accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi of destroying the institution of the Lt. Governor’s office during the last four-and-a-half years, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said when his party comes to power at the Centre, it will ensure that no L-G is allowed to function in such a manner in the future.

“I will ensure that no Lt. Governor will be allowed to run Puducherry in future. It will be run by the elected government. Mr. Modi disrespected the voters by not allowing an elected government to function. Through Kiran Bedi he has destroyed the institution of the Lt. Governor's office,” he charged at a public meeting at the AFT grounds.

“The Prime Minister, by not allowing an elected government to function, has disrespected the voters, the historic past of the Union Territory and spoiled the future and aspirations of people here,” he said.

‘No right’

“A person who was not born in the Union Territory and who does not know the culture and traditions was made to function. Who gave Ms. Bedi the right to run the government?” Mr. Gandhi wondered.

Stating that the Prime Minister was trying to impose his will and idea on the people of the country, Mr. Gandhi said the strength of the country lay in its unity and diversity.

He reiterated his charge against the Prime Minister that all his policy measures, such as demonetisation, GST and the three farm laws, were to help five or six business people close to him.

United fight

Earlier, while interacting with fishermen at Sholai Nagar, the Congress leader said the poor could get their rights only when they are united. “The only way forward is the coming together of the poor and putting up a united fight,” he said.

The fishermen are the “farmers” of the sea and a lot more needs to be done to improve their livelihood, he said.

He also interacted with students of the Bharathidasan Government College for Women.

Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy, Ministers, Congress legislators, Congress general secretary K.C. Venugopal and AICC in-charges Dinesh Gundu Rao and Sanjay Dutt were present.