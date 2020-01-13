Ragpicker injured in explosion

A ragpicker was seriously injured in an explosion while collecting garbage from a dustbin in a residential locality at Muthialpet on Sunday.

Police said, Selvam, 40, was collecting trash from a dustbin placed near Perumal Naidu street at 10.30 a.m., when he found a box containing a country bomb inside.The bomb went off when Selvam tried to open it. The victim suffered severe injuries on his left hand due to the impact of the explosion. He was immediately rushed to the Puducherry Government General Hospital.

Senior Superintendent of Police (Law and Order) Rahul Alwal inspected the spot and conducted enquiries. The Muthialpet police have registered a case and are investigating.