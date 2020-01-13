Puducherry

Ragpicker injured in explosion

more-in

A country bomb went off when he was collecting trash

A ragpicker was seriously injured in an explosion while collecting garbage from a dustbin in a residential locality at Muthialpet on Sunday.

Police said, Selvam, 40, was collecting trash from a dustbin placed near Perumal Naidu street at 10.30 a.m., when he found a box containing a country bomb inside.The bomb went off when Selvam tried to open it. The victim suffered severe injuries on his left hand due to the impact of the explosion. He was immediately rushed to the Puducherry Government General Hospital.

Senior Superintendent of Police (Law and Order) Rahul Alwal inspected the spot and conducted enquiries. The Muthialpet police have registered a case and are investigating.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Puducherry
Puducherry
explosion
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 13, 2020 12:42:23 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/puducherry/ragpicker-injured-in-explosion/article30552609.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY