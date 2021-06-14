R. Selvam files nomination for Puducherry Speaker

PUDUCHERRY

14 June 2021 13:57 IST

First-time legislator Embalam R. Selvam on Monday filed his nomination for the post of Speaker, as a candidate of the AINRC led-NDA in the Union Territory.

Mr. Selvam, who represents Manaveli constituency, filed the nomination before Assembly Secretary R. Mounissamy. He was accompanied by Chief Minister N. Rangasamy, BJP legislature party leader A. Namassivayam and legislators belonging to AINRC and BJP.

A businessman cum politician, Mr. Selvam joined the BJP after the 2016 assembly polls. He was fielded by the party from Manaveli against Congress nominee R. K. R Anantharaman. He defeated Mr Anantharaman by a margin of 8,132 votes.

The election for the post of Speaker will be held at the Legislative Assembly around 9. 30 a.m on Wednesday.