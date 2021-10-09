R. Lokeshwaran is new Senior Superintendent of Police (L&O), Puducherry

R. Lokeshwaran, an IPS officer belonging to Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Mizoram and the Union Territory (AGMUT) cadre 2018 batch, has been transferred and posted as Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Law and Order. He was earlier serving as Superintendent of Police (South).

SSP Pratiksha Godara IPS (AGMU-2011), who was handling Law & Order, has been transferred to Headquarters. She will also hold additional charge of SSP (Crime and Intelligence), an order issued by Chief Secretary Ashwani Kumar said.

Deepika, IPS (AGMU- 2018), has been posted as SP (East) in place of Rachna Singh. Rachna Singh has been posted as SP (Crime Against Women Cell). Vishnu Kumar, IPS ( AGMU- 2019), has been posted as SP (South). Mahesh Kumar Barnwal has been transferred from Headquarters and posted as Commandant IRBn. S. Bascarane has been given additional charge as SP (Vigilance and Anti-Corruption).

The transfer and postings were made after getting clearance from the Puducherry State Election Commission as the Model Code of Conduct is in place for the local body polls, the order said.

In a separate order, the Chief Secretary said Prashant Goyal, IAS (AGMU-1993), who joined the UT administration on October 7, has been posted as Development Commissioner-cum-Principal Secretary to the Government. He has been allotted the subjects of Finance, Planning and Research, Economics and Statistics with immediate effect.