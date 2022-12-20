  1. EPaper
Quack held for performing abortion

Suresh of Alathur village claimed to be a doctor and was illegally using pregnancy abortion kits

December 20, 2022 06:33 pm | Updated 06:34 pm IST - CUDDALORE

The Hindu Bureau

The Thittakudi police on Monday arrested a quack for allegedly conducting an abortion in his clinic at Avatti near here. The accused identified as Suresh, 45, of Alathur village claimed to be a doctor and was illegally using pregnancy abortion kits.

According to the police, the victim, G. Kasturi, 32, of Alathur, was in the third month of her pregnancy. She approached Suresh for abortion who gave her a Medical Termination of Pregnancy (MTP) kit on December 14. The victim’s condition deteriorated following which her family took her to the Thittakudi General Hospital.

Following a complaint lodged by Kasturi’s family, the Thittakudi police booked a case against Suresh under Sections 419 (punishment for cheating by impersonation) and 420 (cheating) of the IPC. He was arrested and remanded to custody.

