QR code-scannable videos to promote oral hygiene in Puducherry

They have been set up at Rock Beach, Manakula Vinayaka temple, Providence Mall and Chunnambar Boat House

The Hindu Bureau PUDUCHERRY
October 12, 2022 20:28 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

C. Maran, SP, launching the QR code-scannable oral hygiene awareness campaign at Rock Beach. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

ADVERTISEMENT

The Puducherry Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) and the Indira Gandhi Institute of Dental Sciences (IGIDS), a constituent teaching unit of Sri Balaji Vidyapeeth (SBV), have launched a QR code-driven oral hygiene awareness campaign.

The banners embedding the oral hygiene education videos which are accessible through QR code have been set up at vantage sites across the city. Some of these places, which attract substantial crowds, include Rock Beach, Manakula Vinayaka temple, Providence Mall and Chunnambar Boat House for the larger benefit of public. The public can scan the QR code placed at various vantage points and gain information on oral hygiene and its maintenance.

The initiative was led by SBV Chancellor M.K. Rajagopalan and Vice-Chancellor Subhash Chandra Parija. C. Maran, Superintendent of Police (Traffic – North East) and Asha Suresh Babu, General Manager, SBV, launched the campaign at Rock Beach.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

In connection with the oral hygiene campaign, free scaling (tooth cleaning) and free consultation will be offered to all who report to the Department of Periodontology, IGIDS, on all working days for a period of three months.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Dr. Parija hoped that such community oriented services would go a long way in advocating oral hygiene across all the strata of the society.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Puducherry

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app