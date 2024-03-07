PWD to soon launch online portal for water bills in Puducherry

March 07, 2024 11:33 pm | Updated 11:33 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Public Works Department (PWD) in Puducherry will soon be launching an online portal to make payment of water tariff and sewerage charges easier.

The proposed portal will be in addition to the Unified Payment Interface (UPI) system for online payment of water bills in the city and its peripheral areas. The UPI facility is expected to be rolled out shortly.

The e-payment facility will be launched through the Bharat Bill Payment System (BBPS) of the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI). The PWD has tied up with HDFC Bank and Indian Overseas Bank for the collection of water tariff from consumers in the city.

ADVERTISEMENT

The e-payment facility will provide easy access for consumers to make payments for water tariff without any hassles and at zero transaction charges, besides improving the revenue collection of the department. Payments can be made through online banking, debit or credit cards, UPI payments, digital payment applications, and others.

According to an official, “This facility will be in addition to the online payment mode with which consumers make payments through the SBI Collect. Residents have to open the website, onlinesbi.sbi, and click on the link EE Public Health Division, Puducherry. This will take them to the multi-modal payment portal of the bank.”

More details on the payment method are available on the website.

The official added, “The Public Health Division of the PWD has over 1,07,000 water connections in the Puducherry region alone. The data relating to these water connections/consumers have been managed by a software developed in-house about 20 years ago. This software is incompatible with cashless and online transactions.”

Realising this, the department proposed a separate online portal for billing and the collection of water tariff. The proposed portal will be developed by the National Informatics Centre (NIC), and will have facility for integration with round-the-clock online/cashless payment systems.

The portal will have a comprehensive Management Information System (MIS). Members of the public can log in to the portal and submit applications for new water or sewerage connections, raise complaints, and make payments for various services of the PWD.

The PWD has already sent a proposal to the Puducherry government in this regard.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.