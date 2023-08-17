PWD to issue fresh tenders to complete swimming pool

August 17, 2023 06:52 pm | Updated 06:52 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Public Works Department (PWD) has decided to issue a fresh tender to take up work on the half-constructed Government swimming pool at Saradambal Nagar here after the contractor abandoned the project and sought foreclosure due to a delay in the release of funds.

A fresh tender will be floated this month and the work would be completed in a year’s time, said an official.

The Department of Sports and Youth Services had proposed the construction of a government swimming pool with all facilities at Saradambal Nagar under the Khelo India scheme at a cost of ₹5 crore. The work began in March 2019 and the Department had set a deadline of June 6, 2020, for the completion of the pool.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Though the Union Government had released the first instalment of ₹2 crore for the project, the delay in releasing the second instalment held up the project. However, the Puducherry government submitted the Utilisation Certificate for the first instalment to the Centre. The problem compounded when the contractor abandoned the project citing non-release of funds and sought foreclosure. Subsequently, the work was foreclosed on April 18, 2022,” according to a PWD official.

The Department of Sports and Youth Services earned the wrath of the locals due to the inordinate delay in completing the construction of the swimming pool, the first government facility in the city.

D. Govindan, a resident of Kombakkam said that private swimming pools had flourished in the city just because there were hardly any government facilities. “The government swimming pool is also half-constructed. The authorities should complete the swimming pool at the earliest. It will be a great relief for those who want to teach their children swimming.”

“Budding swimmers preparing for swimming competitions have to either travel to Chennai or shell out monthly fees for private pools to train for the sport due to the lack of government-funded pools in the city. It’s been over four years since the government swimming pool was first proposed. The work should be expedited,” said M. Ravichandran, a resident of Reddiyarpalayam.

An official said about 60% of the work, including the pool’s concrete wall and the pressure test of pipes, had been completed. The construction of restrooms and dressing rooms had been completed up to the roof.

With the project foreclosed, the cost has now been revised to ₹5.52 crore. The second instalment of ₹1.25 crore was released by the Centre in February this year.

The Puducherry government has now accorded approval for the pending work and tenders for the balance work would be floated by the end of this month. The work will be completed in a year’s time, the official added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.