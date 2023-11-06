PWD temporary workers protest

November 06, 2023 10:21 pm | Updated 10:21 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

Temporary workers of the Public Works Department (PWD) staged a protest demanding regularisation and a salary hike.

Addressing the protestors, R. Siva, DMK Convenor and Leader of Opposition, said in spite of an assurance made by Chief Minister N. Rangasamy in the Assembly that the salaries of employees working on a voucher payment basis in the PWD and other departments would be raised, no action had been taken in this regard.

More than 200 voucher employees are on an indefinite strike near Swadeshi Mill, demanding the implementation of the Chief Minister’s assurance in the Assembly in 2021.

Many of over 1,500 employees in this category had been working for almost 13 years, Mr. Siva added.

DMK MLAs R. Senthil Kumar and L. Sampath also addressed the meeting.

