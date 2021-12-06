PWD initiates work to repair damaged roads in Puducherry

PUDUCHERRY

06 December 2021

Tenders have been floated, govt. is in the process of sourcing funds, says Minister

Vehicle users can heave a sigh of relief as the Public Works Department (PWD) has initiated the process to repair battered roads in Puducherry.

“The repair works, which were long overdue, commenced on Monday, on a small stretch near Mudaliarpet. We started the preliminary works to repair the stretch from the Mudaliarpet police station to Marappalam. The PWD has already floated tenders for several works and is in the process of sourcing funds from various agencies to repair all the damaged roads in the Union Territory,” Public Works Minister K. Lakshminarayanan told reporters.

The government has decided to adopt the National Highways Authority of India’s (NHAI)’ policy of entrusting the maintenance task of the roads for five years to the same contractor who laid the road.

The earnest money deposited by the contractor before initiating the work would be retained by the PWD for five years to ensure proper maintenance.

Various options are being considered to find money to repair 40 km of road in the Boulevard area. The PWD would need ₹13 crore to repair the damaged stretch. One option was to use funds available for Smart City projects, Mr. Lakshminarayanan said.

The government has decided to obtain ₹8 crore from the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development to re-lay eight roads in Bahour area.

The government has also approached the Centre to utilise the Union Territory’s contribution of ₹33 crore to the Central Road Fund as cess collected for diesel and petrol to repair 42 km of the road in Puducherry and Karaikal.

The government has also tendered the work to repair the stretch from Odhianpet-Arumparthapuram and Indira Gandhi Stadium to Cuddalore Road, the Minister said.

Also, the Union Ministry of Rural Development has sanctioned a sum of ₹70 crore for taking up road works in rural areas. “We are hopeful of commencing all the works by the beginning of next year. We have fast-tracked our efforts to repair all the roads,” he said.