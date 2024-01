January 30, 2024 07:12 am | Updated 07:12 am IST - PUDUCHERRY

Train No. 22606 Villupuram - Purulia Superfast Express scheduled to leave Villupuram at 12.15 pm on January 31 is rescheduled to depart three hours late at 3.15 pm due to traffic block for LHS (Limited Height Subway) works in the Khurda - Brahmapur section over the Khurda Road Division Southern Railway said.

Train No. 12868 Puducherry - Howrah Superfast Express scheduled to leave Puducherry at 2.15 pm is now rescheduled to depart at 5 p.m. on January 31.