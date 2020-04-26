Pudukottai gets an RT-PCR laboratory

The Pudukottai Government Medical College Hospital (PGMCH) now has a RT-PCR laboratory to carry out tests for COVID-19. The facility, which has been set up at the microbiology department of the medical college, was inaugurated by C. Vijayabaskar, Health Minister, on Sunday.

In a Real-time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT PCR) laboratories test nasopharyngeal swabs are collected from suspected patients’ nose and throat.

In view of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Tamil Nadu government has sought to expand the number of testing facilities in the State, and the PGMCH is the latest addition.

Speaking to The Hindu, AL. Meenakshi Sundaram, Dean, PGMCH said that they received the RT-PCR testing machine on April 8 and raced against time to create the necessary infrastructure, impart training to medical and paramedical personnel, and procure ancillary equipment and reagent kits within one week.

“Following the establishment of the facility, a test run was conducted and an an application seeking recognition was sent to Indian council of Medical Research, New Delhi,” Dr. Sundaram said.

The approval was received on April 24.

Dr. Sundaram said that since April 15, a total of 972 samples of people in containment zones and people with cold and fever symptoms were where lifted from Pudukkottai district.

The results of 942 results were declared after they were tested at the Tiruchi K.A.P. Viswanatham Government Medical College or Government Tiruvarur Medical College.

“The pending 30 samples and all others collected in the forthcoming days would be tested at the Pudukottai facility itself,” Dr. Sundaram said.

The laboratory was established at a cost of ₹52 lakh. “The chemicals used per test costs nearly ₹3,000,” Dr. Sundaram said.

A team of five microbiologists and six lab technicians have been posted at the laboratory.