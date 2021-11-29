Puduchery reports no new COVID-19 death

12 fresh infections recorded; number of active cases goes below the 300 mark

No COVID-19 death was reported in the Union Territory as active cases dropped below the 300 mark on Monday.

The Union Territory recorded 12 new cases from 1,164 tests. Puducherry logged 5 cases followed by Karaikal (4) and Mahe (4). No new case was reported from Yanam.

With 28 patients recovering from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, the active cases stood at 296. This comprised 59 patients in hospital and 237 in home isolation.

The test positivity rate was 1.03%, case fatality rate 1.45% and recovery rate 98.32%. The cumulative toll remained at 1,872 — Puducherry (1,463), Karaikal (251), Yanam (108) and Mahe (50).

The Union Territory has recorded an aggregate of 1,28,893 cases to date against 1,26,725 patients recovered.

Of an estimated 19.82 lakh tests conducted so far, over 16.81 lakh returned negative.

Meanwhile, 2,194 persons took the vaccine against COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. The Union Territory has so far administered a total of 12,18,588 vaccine doses.