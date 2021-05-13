Puducherry’s toll touches 1,045, with 27 more deaths

PUDUCHERRY

13 May 2021 03:15 IST

U.T. adds 2,007 cases to overall tally, while active cases stand at 15,562

The COVID-19 toll in Puducherry rose to 1,045 on Wednesday with 27 more deaths reported in the last 24 hours, even as the Union Territory added 2,007 new cases from over 9,000 tests to its overall tally.

Puducherry recorded 19 deaths, Karaikal three, Yanam two and Mahe three.

The patients, including 12 women, were in the age range of 47 to 85 years. Of the patients, seven did not have any co-morbidity, a medical bulletin said.

The region-wise cumulative toll is Puducherry (847), Karaikal (111), Yanam (66) and Mahe (21).

The new cases, which were confirmed from 9,176 tests, were reported from Puducherry (1,590), Karaikal (238), Yanam (129) and Mahe (50).

The test positivity rate was 21.87%, case fatality rate 1.36% while the recovery rate stood at 78.44%.

With 1,247 patients were discharged in the last 24 hours, the active cases stood at 15,562. Of this, 2,065 patients were in hospitals and 13,497 in home isolation.

The bed occupancy position in Puducherry was JIPMER (519), IGMCRI (340) and Covid Care Centre (699).

The overall caseload in the Union Territory aggregated to 77,031 with 60,424 recovered patients.

Of an estimated 8.80 lakh tests conducted by the Health Department to date, over 7.89 lakh were negative.

Meanwhile, 113 healthcare workers, 68 frontline personnel and 413 members of the public took their first shots of the COVID-19 vaccine across the Union Territory in the last 24 hours.

The total number of persons vaccinated in the Union Territory to date is 2,20,963.

V. Kumar, 59, an assistant priest at the Arulmigu Manakula Vinayagar temple, died from complications after contracting COVID-19 on Wednesday.