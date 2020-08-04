Puducherry’s tally of COVID-19cases crosses 4,000-mark

The COVID-19 toll in Puducherry went up to 57 with the death of a 55-year-old woman, while 168 new admissions took the cumulative total of cases past the 4,000 mark.

Among the new cases, 163 are in Puducherry and five in Karaikal region.

The infection rate (168 positives from 812 sample tests in 24 hours) was 20.7%, while the fatality rate stayed at 1.4%.

New cases

Health Minister Malladi Krishna Rao said over the past few days, new cases were averaging between 150 and 160. “From the way coronavirus is spreading in the country, Puducherry is at risk of going the way of some other States with high incidence if the public continues to take distancing and personal protection norms lightly,” he said.

S. Mohan Kumar, Director of Health, said the woman from Pethuchettipet died of COVID-19 pneumonia and pulmonary embolism at Jipmer.

With 96 patients getting discharged in the past 24 hours, the number of active cases in Puducherry dropped below 1,000 to aggregate 989 cases.

Yanam had 134 active cases, Karaikal 59 (five new admissions) and Mahe one.

Of the 1,552 active cases, 989 are in Puducherry (259 at IGMCRI, 381 at Jipmer, 286 in COVID Care Centres and 63 to be shifted), 59 in Karaikal GH, 134 in Yanam GH and one in Mahe. Besides, 369 are in home isolation — 346 in Puducherry and 23 in Yanam. Till now, 42,322 samples have been tested, of which 37,719 weere negative and the test results of 127 are awaited.

The COVID-19 tally is 57 deaths, 1,552 active cases, a cumulative total of 4,146 cases and 2,537 patients discharged.