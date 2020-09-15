Puducherry’s tally crosses 20,000-mark

PUDUCHERRY

15 September 2020 00:06 IST

414 persons test positive for infection

Puducherry’s COVID-19 tally crossed the 20,000-mark, with 414 more persons testing positive for the infection on Monday. Nine more deaths raised the Union Territory’s toll to 394.

The capital recorded eight deaths, and Karaikal one. The patients, including four women, were in the 47-80 age group.

The case fatality rate stood at 1.95%. With 447 patients discharged in the last 24 hours, the recovery rate was at 74.3%.

Puducherry now has 4,805 active cases, with 15,027 patients having been discharged so far.

S. Mohan Kumar, Director of Health, said that new cases were identified after testing 3,742 samples. Of the fresh cases, the Puducherry region saw 308, Karaikal 74, Yanam 29 and Mahe three.

In all, 447 patients were discharged in the last 24 hours. The Health Department has tested 1,03,743 samples so far, with results of 80,424 returning negative for COVID-19.