Puducherry’s tally crosses 20,000-mark

Puducherry’s COVID-19 tally crossed the 20,000-mark, with 414 more persons testing positive for the infection on Monday. Nine more deaths raised the Union Territory’s toll to 394.
The capital recorded eight deaths, and Karaikal one. The patients, including four women, were in the 47-80 age group.
The case fatality rate stood at 1.95%. With 447 patients discharged in the last 24 hours, the recovery rate was at 74.3%.
Puducherry now has 4,805 active cases, with 15,027 patients having been discharged so far.
S. Mohan Kumar, Director of Health, said that new cases were identified after testing 3,742 samples. Of the fresh cases, the Puducherry region saw 308, Karaikal 74, Yanam 29 and Mahe three.
In all, 447 patients were discharged in the last 24 hours. The Health Department has tested 1,03,743 samples so far, with results of 80,424 returning negative for COVID-19.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath