Puducherry

Puducherry’s tally crosses 20,000-mark

Puducherry’s COVID-19 tally crossed the 20,000-mark, with 414 more persons testing positive for the infection on Monday. Nine more deaths raised the Union Territory’s toll to 394.

The capital recorded eight deaths, and Karaikal one. The patients, including four women, were in the 47-80 age group.

The case fatality rate stood at 1.95%. With 447 patients discharged in the last 24 hours, the recovery rate was at 74.3%.

Puducherry now has 4,805 active cases, with 15,027 patients having been discharged so far.

S. Mohan Kumar, Director of Health, said that new cases were identified after testing 3,742 samples. Of the fresh cases, the Puducherry region saw 308, Karaikal 74, Yanam 29 and Mahe three.

In all, 447 patients were discharged in the last 24 hours. The Health Department has tested 1,03,743 samples so far, with results of 80,424 returning negative for COVID-19.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 15, 2020 12:06:54 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/puducherry/puducherrys-tally-crosses-20000-mark/article32604675.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story