Puducherry’s successful upgrade of preschool network earns accolades; a model to emulate, says Union Ministry

The School Education Department is in the process of expanding the network of Early Childhood Care and Education (ECCE) resource centres in government primary schools across the Union Territory.

Since launching a pilot phase of the Puducherry Samagra Shiksha in 2022 establishing 10 ECCE centres to facilitate a play-centred and optimal learning environment that is safe, welcoming, and conducive to the holistic development of children aligned with the National Education Policy (NEP), the department has now expanded ECCE presence to 105 schools across the Union Territory.

Since 2003-04, the Puducherry government had taken steps to mainstream preschool learning across its primary schools, making the State a pioneer in this initiative, though it would be at least until 2006 before the curricular content and framework were streamlined.

As part of the NEP, the Puducherry Samagra Shiksha programme has been a frontrunner in developing region-specific, bi-lingual picture-based activity books, and has trained a pool of teachers to run the ECCE Resource Centres for children in pre-primary classes. Apart from English, the material has been made available in Tamil (for Puducherry and Karaikal), Malayalam (Mahe) and Telugu (Yanam).

The Union Territory’s quantitative and qualitative improvements in the preschool sector has been commended by the Ministry of Education and has also been highlighted in the NEP success story book released earlier this year. In fact, the Ministry has recommended the Puducherry model for adoption by other States, School Department officials said.

“The NEP’s emphasis on the mother tongue as a medium of learning during the pre-primary phase is based on the principle that a solid foundation in the local language prepares the child to imbibe other languages in the future”, N. Dinakar, Project Director of Samagra Shiksha, Puducherry, said.

The focus on creating an essence of pre-primary education lies in learning through play, which is essential for the overall development of children. In line with this, the ECCE centres set up in 105 schools so far are designed to be visually appealing with colourful paintings and drawings that captivate young minds. These classrooms are equipped with various materials, including toys, painting books, and educational aids, which are strategically placed to enhance the learning experience for children.

“We are now looking to expand the ECCE programme to cover all the 297 schools in the Union Territory in a phased manner,” Mr. Dinakar said.

The classroom environment is divided into five key areas, or corners, as stipulated in the NCF (National Curriculum Framework). Each of these corners contribute to the comprehensive development of the child in the age group of 3 to 8 years. It is also pointed out that though the emphasis is on LKG/UKG segments, the ECCE infrastructure, each estimated to cost about ₹1.5 lakh — can be used for students up to Class III.

For instance, a typical language development corner is stocked with over 100 types of age-appropriate books, including picture books, puzzles and storybooks. The shelves are organised with large and small picture books that encourage children to explore, read, and create their own stories, fostering their language skills.

The cognitive development corner is equipped with a variety of toys, including construction sets, stacking blocks, and figures of animals and vehicles, promoting cognitive development and hand-eye coordination while the creativity and aesthetic appreciation area will have ample materials to express creativity. Blackboard walls and a variety of colouring tools encourage children to create and explore their artistic abilities, officials said.

The Education Department believes that if the relative increase in primary school enrolments are any indication, sustaining qualitative improvements in the preschool sector would further encourage parents to prefer the advantage of a learning continuum at a government school.