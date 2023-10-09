Puducherry’s status as U.T. to continue for now, says MHA

October 09, 2023 06:24 pm | Updated 06:25 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

Union Ministry of Home Affairs has reiterated its stand on maintaining the status of Puducherry as a Union Territory.

In response to the resolutions passed by the Legislative Assembly seeking Statehood for Puducherry, the MHA has maintained that the region would remain as Union Territory for now.

Last month, the Under Secretary to Government of India, Prabhat Nigam, in a letter to Puducherry Chief Secretary, said “it has been decided with the approval of competent authority that the present arrangement may continue for now”.

The letter said the Ministry examined the Assembly resolutions passed on January 18, 2021 and March 31, 2023 regarding demand for grant of Statehood. The MHA had been directed to inform the Puducherry government that the status would continue, the letter said.

ADVERTISEMENT

So far, 13 resolutions have been passed by the Assembly demanding Statehood for the Union Territory.

‘Will meet PM, HM’

Responding to the stand taken by Centre, Chief Minister N. Rangasamy has expressed his government’s resolve to press for Statehood again.

In an informal chat with reporters on Sunday, Mr. Rangasamy said, “We will take up a delegation of legislators to New Delhi to meet the Prime Minister and Home Minister to press for Statehood. The government will continue to take up the issue with the Union government.”

Reiterating his government’s stand on Statehood, the Chief Minister said he was not seeking Statehood for any personal benefit but for the development of the Union Territory.

At the same time, the Chief Minister said his government was not facing any problem in the implementation of schemes with Puducherry’s present status. “It is only that if we have Statehood, some schemes could be implemented in a fast manner and we could take own decisions,” he said.

AIADMK seeks resignation

The Muthialpet unit of the AIADMK has sought the resignation of Mr. Rangasamy in the wake of the stand adopted by the Union government.

Deputy Secretary Vayyapuri Manikandan in a statement said the AIADMK’s Muthialpet unit had passed a resolution seeking the resignation of the Chief Minister. The party also asked Mr. Rangasamy to pull out his All India N. R. Congress from the National Democratic Alliance front.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.