Puducherry’s recovery rate at 56%, says Narayanasamy

05 July 2020 23:54 IST

The Union Territory has recorded a recovery rate of about 56 per cent since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, Puducherry Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy said on Sunday. Addressing a virtual press conference, Mr. Narayanasamy said the 14 deaths so far represented a mortality rate of 1.4 per cent which was a relatively better rate compared to many other States. This was also reflective of the good work by hospitals and quality of health care available to COVID-19 patients, he said. The Chief Minister said he expected to be able to shortly convene the Assembly to pass the Budget for 2020-21 on getting the Home Ministry’'s approval in the next couple of days.

He dismissed allegations that the government was responsible for the delay in submitting the budget, stating that the Assembly had adopted a Vote on Account (Appropriation) Bill on March 30 without adopting a full fledged budget earmarking funds for the first three months from April to June in the incoming fiscal (2020-2021).

Blaming Lt. Governor Kiran Bedi for “'unnecessarily delaying'” the budget presentation for the fiscal, the Chief Minister claimed that the file relating to budget proposals had been submitted to Ms. Bedi in February with a view to adopting the budget in the Assembly in April.

However, the Lt. Governor raised several queries and returned the file. After projecting the requirements of the government in consultation with the Finance Secretary of Puducherry, the file was sent back to Ms. Bedi, which was forwarded to Union Home Ministry for approval.

Mr. Narayanasamy expressed hope that the Centre would sanction funds to Puducherry, including the compensation for implementation of the GST due for four months from March after the territorial government''s budget was submitted.

On demands from several quarters that a total lockdown should be adopted on Sundays in Puducherry, the Chief Minister said lockdowns by themselves would not lower the spread of the pandemic as prevention was in the hands of the people. He pointed to the experience in Chennai where the incidence of the infection continued to surge in spite of a lockdown.