Puducherry’s Public Works Department launches dashboard to track progress of ongoing projects

November 17, 2023 04:34 pm | Updated 04:34 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Public Works Department (PWD) in Puducherry has rolled out KINETICS (Knowledge and Information by e-Tracking Central System of Works), a project management system to keep track of all ongoing projects of the Department.

Login ids for the system have been shared to all secretaries to the government and senior officers attached to the 12 divisions of the PWD in Puducherry, Karaikal, Mahe and Yanam to monitor the status of ongoing work projects.

According to PWD Secretary D. Manikandan, “Originally conceived of as a works monitoring module, Kinetics developed by the National Informatics Centre (NIC) has transformed itself to become an electronic administrative tool. The portal, besides giving the overall status of all work, also captures the grievances and other information appearing in print media which are directly uploaded by the Department of Information and Publicity with their login credentials.”

“The uploaded information will be segregated centrally at the PWD central office and sent to the respective divisions, to take course corrective measures. This will enable the concerned executive cngineers to take action and also upload the Action Taken Reports in the portal. A consolidated press release would also be sent from the office of the Minister for Public Works automatically through Kinetics,” he said

The portal has also been successfully integrated with the Rural Infrastructure Development Funds (RIDF) portal of the Government of India designed by the Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC) thereby becoming the first State portal to be integrated with the Centre’s portal for availing of RIDF under negotiated loans. The National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) has also planned to replicate this integration process with other States and Union Territories, Mr. Manikandan said.

According to R. Sundaramoorthy, executive engineer of PWD, “As many as 524 projects taken up by various divisions of the PWD had been uploaded to the portal. The dashboard of the portal would provide secretaries and PWD officers with all details regarding the total number of projects, departmental assets, division-wise status, fund utilisation, details of work constituency-wise, and scheme-wise reports and mechanisms to keep track of arbitration. The portal also has an alert system to keep track of complaints.”

Specific timelines have been fixed for each stage of various projects, and the concerned junior engineer, after a spot-inspection of the site will upload photographs detailing the current status of work to the Kinetics mobile app available on Android-supported phones.