Puducherry's pandemic trajectory shows the need for more testing

17 August 2020 13:00 IST

As COVID-19 cases getting reported daily continues to go up in Puducherry, the data highlights the need for increasing the testing.

With a population of about 14 lakh*, roughly 0.5 % of the population or roughly one in every 200 persons have tested positive in the Union territory.

It stands 23rd in the country in number of cases and 22nd in number of deaths in the country as on August 15, 2020.

Puducherry, which was reporting cases in single digits until early June, is now reporting more than 250 cases in the past one week.

The below graph shows the growth of total cases, active cases, recovered cases and deaths in the past two months.

New cases getting reported daily and the number of samples tested daily as shown in the graph below reveal that while the tests have not increased significantly the cases are witnessing a sharp rise.

The Union Territory, on Sunday, reported a test positivity rate of 37.94 %, possibly one of the highest in the country. The government recently said that it was planning to increase the testing to more than 3,000 a day shortly.

While 57.46 % of cases have recovered, Puducherry has maintained a low case fatality rate of 1.42%.

The below table shows the district-wise split of cases.

District Total Positive Cases Active (Hospital) Active (Home isolation) Recovered Death Puducherry 6722 1437 1407 3786 92 Karaikal 486 75 113 292 6 Yanam 496 81 63 340 12 Mahe 28 3 0 25 0 Total 7732 1596 1583 4443 110



*Population projection as per UIDAI’s State-wise Aadhaar saturation data released on May 31, 2020

Source: Puducherry government's COVID-19 dashboard