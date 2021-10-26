Puducherry’s law and order situation worse under NDA govt: Narayanasamy

PUDUCHERRY

26 October 2021 11:33 IST

: Congress has joined Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam in criticising the National Democratic Alliance government for its “poor” handling of law-and-order situation in the Union Territory.

In a virtual statement released to the media on Monday night, former Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy said the recent spate in organised crime had brought to light the “worsening” law and order situation in UT.

A prominent leader of a political party was hacked to death in broad day light by a gang four days ago in Karaikal. Again, two days ago, a double murder occurred in broad day light at Vanarapet here, he said.

Around 10 murders occurred after Rangasamy took over as the Chief Minister. History sheeters are also indulging in extortion and grabbing property by creating fake documents, he charged.

“Industrialists are being threatened for money by ruling party members itself. Whenever Mr Rangasamy came to power, the law-and-order situation has taken a beating. Now again people are living in fear after the recent incidents of murder,” Mr Narayanasamy said.

If the government failed to control the activities of anti-social elements, the UT would suffer economically due to decline in tourist arrivals and disruption in industrial activity, the former Chief Minister said.

He also flayed the government for not taking enough steps to control rise in price of essential commodities.