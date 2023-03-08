Puducherry’s Industrial Promotion Corporation registers record profit of ₹15 crore in 2022-23

March 08, 2023 01:53 pm | Updated 01:53 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Pondicherry Industrial Promotion Development and Investment Corporation (PIPDIC) Limited has announced a record profit of ₹15 crore in 2022-23.

Managing Director of the PIPDIC, in a press release, said the organisation had started showing positive results in its performance post the COVID-19 pandemic. The corporation had earned a profit of ₹10. 58 crore in 2018-19, ₹7. 56 crore in 2019-20, ₹3. 07 crore in 2020-21 and ₹6. 51 crore in 2021-22, the release said.

The general body meeting of PIPDIC had recently taken a decision to introduce a One Time Settlement scheme for entrepreneurs for loan repayment, in a bid to reduce Non Performing Assets, he said. “As a result of various measures, including the One Time Settlement scheme, and revival of economic activity post COVID, the organisation has earned a record profit of ₹15 crore this fiscal. Once the transferring of 750 acres of land happens, we will be developing another industrial estate at Sedarapet,” he said.

The corporation manages the industrial estates at Mettupalayam, Sedarapet, Thirubhuvanai, Pillaichavadi and Pollagam at Karaikal. Its revenue mainly comes from selling of industrial plots, interest income from loans, collection of maintenance charges and income from fixed deposits.