ADVERTISEMENT

Puducherry’s Industrial Promotion Corporation registers record profit of ₹15 crore in 2022-23

March 08, 2023 01:53 pm | Updated 01:53 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

A press release from the organisation said renewal of economic activity after the pandemic, and several measures taken by it had led to the profit; the organisation manages several industrial estates in Karaikal

The Hindu Bureau

The Pondicherry Industrial Promotion Development and Investment Corporation (PIPDIC) Limited has announced a record profit of ₹15 crore in 2022-23.

Managing Director of the PIPDIC, in a press release, said the organisation had started showing positive results in its performance post the COVID-19 pandemic. The corporation had earned a profit of ₹10. 58 crore in 2018-19, ₹7. 56 crore in 2019-20, ₹3. 07 crore in 2020-21 and ₹6. 51 crore in 2021-22, the release said.

The general body meeting of PIPDIC had recently taken a decision to introduce a One Time Settlement scheme for entrepreneurs for loan repayment, in a bid to reduce Non Performing Assets, he said. “As a result of various measures, including the One Time Settlement scheme, and revival of economic activity post COVID, the organisation has earned a record profit of ₹15 crore this fiscal. Once the transferring of 750 acres of land happens, we will be developing another industrial estate at Sedarapet,” he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The corporation manages the industrial estates at Mettupalayam, Sedarapet, Thirubhuvanai, Pillaichavadi and Pollagam at Karaikal. Its revenue mainly comes from selling of industrial plots, interest income from loans, collection of maintenance charges and income from fixed deposits.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US