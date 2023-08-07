Puducherry’s harmonious blend of cultural-lingual diversity reflects national ethos-President

August 07, 2023 11:36 pm | Updated 11:36 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

President Droupadi Murmu, on her first visit to Puducherry, dedicated a state-of-the-art linear accelerator for cancer treatment at JIPMER and virtually opened a 50-bed Ayush Hospital in suburban Villianur on Monday.

Addressing a civic reception hosted by the government at JIPMER, the President paid tribute to Puducherry’s harmonious blending of cultural and lingual diversity that reflected the national ethos of unit in diversity

“Madam Governor (Tamilisai Soundararajan) welcomed me in my mother tongue of Odia. But, now every language of India is my own language”, said Ms. Murmu, who is the 15th President of India, only the second woman and the first from the tribal community to rise to the highest office.

“I was looking forward to my first visit to Puducherry since assuming the office of the President of India. I feel extremely delighted to be here. I shall cherish the warm welcome extended to me by the people of Puducherry”, she said.

She also noted that it was personally a matter of immense spiritual significance that the first visit coincides with the 150th birth anniversary celebrations of Sri Aurobindo, who was among the first political leaders to openly express the aspiration for complete Independence for the country in his newspaper “Bande Mataram”.

She also expressed happiness to be at an auditorium named after Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam, “one of my most illustrious predecessors” who must be remembered for efforts for utilising defence research for the purposes of medical care.

The President said it was interesting to note that Puducherry has attracted different people for different reasons at different stages of its history. If the French set up a trading outpost here 350 years ago and later the Governor-General Joseph Francis Dupleix wanted to make it a stronghold for the French. In stark contrast to these colonial aspirations, Sri Aurobindo, in the 20th century, chose this place as the best abode for spiritual solace, the President said. Puducherry’s spiritual aspect makes it one of the most important centres of promoting yoga, she added.

According to Ms. Murmu, despite living in a French enclave, the residents of Puducherry were equally active in the freedom struggle. Puducherry has been home to great writers and freedom fighters. Puducherry characterised a blending of diverse cultural streams. The Tamil, Telugu, and Malayali influences are visible along with the impact of the French while the architecture, the festivals and lifestyles reflect the diverse influences blending together in harmony.

“You have carried forward a vibrant cultural tradition which celebrates the Indian ethos of unity in diversity”, the President said.

Hailing the UT’s socio-economic progress, the President pointed to a study by a reputed international agency that ranked Puducherry first in the Social Progress Index Score 2022 among all States and Union Territories. It had also performed very well on parameters of Personal Freedom and Choice, Shelter, Water and Sanitation in addition to having one of the highest literacy rates in the country and a favourable sex ratio. These facts demonstrate that the people of Puducherry believe in gender equality, and held a modern and sensitive approach to development and progress.

Noting that Puducherry held potential for spiritual tourism, Ms. Murmu said that growth in the sector would serve a strong boost to socio-economic development.

Lt. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan said Ms. Murmu’s rise to the top-most office as a woman and as someone from the humble origins of a marginalised community was inspirational.

Describing Ms. Murmu as the “embodiment of our aspirations, Chief Minister N. Rangasamy said with her support the government would continue to work for the upliftment of people, especially the marginalised sections.

Speaker R. Selvam, Ministers, MLAs and top officials in the administration participated.

In the morning, the President who arrived from Chennai on a special IAF Mi-17 chopper, was received at the Puducherry airport by the Lt. Governor, Chief Minister, She was accorded a ceremonial guard of honour at the airport before proceeding to the city for various engagements.