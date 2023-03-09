Puducherry’s Gross State Domestic Product grew by 4.09% and per capita income by 3. 51%, says Lieutenant Governor

March 09, 2023 03:59 pm | Updated 04:24 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

Puducherry’s Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) grew by 4.09% and the per capita income increased by 3.51% in the current financial year, compared to the previous fiscal period, Lieutenant Governor (LG) Tamilisai Soundararajan informed the Legislative Assembly on Thursday.

Delivering her customary address on the opening day of the budget session, amid a walkout by Independent legislator Nehru alias Kuppusamy over Dr. Tamilisai’s twin role as Governor of Telangana and LG of Puducherry, she said the Union Territory has performed well on the financial front in 2022-23.

The GSDP of the Union Territory had been estimated at ₹39, 019 crore (current price ), which is 4.09% higher than the GSDP of ₹38,285 crore in 2021-22, she said.

Likewise, the per capita income increased from ₹ 2,14,913 (current price) for the year 2021-22 to ₹ 2,22,451 (current price) for the year 2022-23. The per capita income has registered a growth rate of 3. 51%, the Lt. Governor said.

“On the financial front, this government has performed well during 2022-23. Due to the release of additional Central assistance of ₹1,400 crore, the budget outlay has increased to ₹11,500 crore in 2022-23. The GSDP is one of the major indicators to determine the health of State’s economy,” the Lt. Governor said.

A study conducted by the Institute for Competitiveness for the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister has acknowledged Puducherry’s performance. The Union Territory was placed on top of the chart with a score of 65.99% in the Social Progress Index. The index is used for ranking comprised water and sanitation, shelter, sanitation, personal safety, freedom and choice, Dr. Tamilisai said in her address.

Listing out various initiatives of the government, the Lt. Governor said the government has signed an agreement with NLC India Limited in 2022 for purchase of 100 MW of power from the proposed 2400 MW power plant at Talibara in Odisha.

The Union Territory has purchased 100 MW of solar power from NTPC. The territory has also purchased 90 MW of wind power since June, 2022. Agreements have been signed to purchase around 390.64 MW of renewable energy power. Power purchased from renewable energy sources would reach 600 MU by the end of 2023-24, the Lt. Governor said.

She also informed the house that sanction was given by the Union Government to take up ₹150 crore worth projects to augment drinking water supply and sewage management in all four regions of the Union Territory.

“The government is fully committed to improve the socio-economic development of Union Territory. Poverty eradication will be done, and resources will be allocated proportionately to all regions to avoid regional imbalances,” she said.