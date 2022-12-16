Puducherry’s govt-aided schools to get 100% grant soon, says CM

December 16, 2022 12:48 pm | Updated 12:48 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

CM N. Rangasamy said 95% of the expenditure of government-aided schools was already being met, and this would be increased to 100%; education was a top priority with the present government, he said

The Hindu Bureau

N. Rangasamy, Chief Minister of Puducherry | Photo Credit: KUMAR SS

Chief Minister N. Rangasamy on Thursday said that government-aided schools in the Union Territory will never be let to suffer for want of funds. The government has already been meeting 95% of the expenditure of these schools in grants and the territorial administration has plans to raise it to 100%, he said.

Speaking at the centenary celebrations of Societe Progressiste High School in Kamban Kalai Arangam, the CM said that the government had been disbursing 95% of grants, taking into consideration the plight of several government-aided schools. The government will soon come out with a solution to raise the grant to 100%.

The Societe Progressiste High School, a government-aided school, has been consistently producing 100% pass results and this was very praiseworthy on the part of the institution, he said.

Mr. Rangasamy also said the importance given to education in the past was not as prominent as it was now, because education was a top priority for the present government. The government was leaving no stone unturned to impart quality education, he said.

Public Works Department Minister K. Lakshminarayanan and the school’s headmaster Rajendran, also spoke at the event.

