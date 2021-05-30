Puducherry’s COVID-19 daily count drops to 930

21 fatalities reported in U.T.; tally touches 1,03,826

New cases stayed below the 1,000 mark for the second successive day in the Union Territory as the infection rate declined to its lowest level yet in the second wave of 11% even while 21 deaths raised the cumulative fatalities to 1,518 on Sunday.

Puducherry reported 15 deaths, Karaikal (three), Yanam (two) and Mahe (one).

The patients, including 12 women, were in the 39-98 age group and seven of them had no co-morbidities.

The region-wise cumulative deaths are Puducherry (1,232), Karaikal (166), Yanam (91) and Mahe (29).

The U.T. reported 930 new cases from 8,437 tests across Puducherry (743), Karaikal (143), Yanam (24) and Mahe (20) on Sunday.

The test positivity rate was 11.02%, case fatality rate 1.46% and recovery rate 86.82%.

With 1,895 patients posting recovery on Sunday, the active caseload in the U.T. stood at 12,167. This included 1,635 patients in hospitals and 10,532 in home isolation.

The total cases aggregated 1,03,826 against 90,141 patients recovered.

The cumulative tests stood at 10,43,130 with 9,03,558 returning negative.

Meanwhile, 100 healthcare workers, 93 frontline staff and 3,054 members of the public took the vaccine on Sunday. The total number of persons vaccinated to date aggregated 2,60,737, including 34,681 healthcare personnel, 21,673 frontline workers and 1,53,623 members of the public.